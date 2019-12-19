Lady Jane mango season rolls on

A LONG-awaited mango variety has landed on shelves and it promises to please.

But mango aficionados will have to be keen to taste them with this season presenting limited volumes for selected Woolworths stores in NSW and Victoria.

The Lady Jane variety, from the Nutrano Produce Group, was officially released into supermarkets for 2019 in mid November.

Described as having a "sweet flavour, smooth flesh and brilliant red blush", the mangoes have been growing as part of Nutrano's plantation at Eumaralla Farm in Katherine, NT for more than 10 years.

Nutrano chief executive officer, George Haggar, said the farm team has been monitoring the Lady Jane mangoes closely, testing brix, dry matter and blush colour to determine the ideal time to harvest.



"Quality is superb, and eating experience is fantastic," Mr Haggar said.

"Mangoes are a very delicate fruit to grow. We've been working in partnership with expert mango breeder, Ken Rayner, to develop a great tasting mango for consumers to enjoy.



PLENTY: The Lady Jane mango season is in full swing.

"We're onto a real winner here with a superior mango variety that has been 20 years in the making, capable of withstanding the growing conditions in the Northern Territory and all aspects of the supply chain.

"We are very proud to be strategically connected with Ken and share his passion for the category."

Nutrano recently upgraded its NT packing facilities to ensure strict cool chain management.



"We have also expanded our nursery operation to give us total control over the propagation of future Lady Jane plantings we are planning over the next four years," Mr Haggar said.

READY: Lady Jane mangoes all boxed and ready to go.

Nutrano has also undertaken a brand refresh for Lady Jane with a new logo to reflect its premium quality and distinguishing red blush.



The marketing campaign will target keen mango enthusiasts as well foodies and gourmet shoppers which includes in-store sampling, digital advertising and recipe inspiration.

