Box of cherries makes $20k at Sydney

WHOLESALERS, the McInerney brothers dug deep to claim the coveted gold crown at this year's Sydney Markets annual Cherry Auction earlier this month.



Shaun and Heath McInerney paid $20,000 for the ceremonial first box of cherries of the season, this year coming from Cherry Ridge Fruits.

The brothers, who own The Fresh Fellas, agreed the money was worth worth it.

"Twenty grand for a good cause - it's cheap. It helps promote the cherry season, the stonefruit season," Shaun McInerney said.

"It's always nice to give back to the community and show the people out there that the market community are a generous people who do care about them," Heath McInerney said.

"So it's nice to give back for a change."

This year's final bid was shy of the 2019 top of $31,000 but with all proceeds donated to Variety - the Children's Charity and Help for Hirschsprung Disease, the result was still welcomed.



This year, the prized box of cherries was specially delivered by a gold vintage car, flanked by a suite of other Variety Bash vehicles.

ANXIOUS: Auction goers await the official cherry auction to get underway.

Among the special guests were several National Rugby League players, professional basketball players and MasterChef finalist, Hoda Kobeissi.

The morning consisted of both silent and live auctions throughout.



Over the past 39 years, the event has raised more than $1 million for Australian charities.



Sydney Markets chief executive officer, Brad Latham, said the event continues to be a success.



CHOW: Some of the young competitors digging into the mango eating competition.

"The Cherry Auction has been a highly anticipated event on the Sydney Markets calendar for almost four decades," Mr Latham said.



"It is always a fun-filled morning and the perfect way to welcome the start of the stone fruit season whilst raising funds for some very worthy causes."

Variety - the Children's Charity NSW/ACT CEO, David Sexton, said the organisation was honoured to partner with the Sydney Market for this year's auction.



SOLD: Joint Cherry King, Heath McInerney, The Fresh Fellas, showing off the prized box.

"The funds raised by the Cherry Auction will allow us to continue to help thousands of kids who are sick, disadvantaged or living with special needs to get a fair go," Mr Sexton said.



"This includes granting urgently needed medical and mobility equipment, as well as educational programs, scholarships, and inclusive play spaces."

Help for Hirschsprung Disease (H4HD) founder, Georgina Altas, said the organisation will benefit enormously from the funds raised.

GOOD: Some of the delectable cherries ready to go.

"I created this not-for-profit following my son's Hirschsprung diagnosis, to help families who have been impacted by bowel disease," Ms Altas said.



"The ultimate goal for H4HD is to provide toiletry bags and stoma bears to every children's hospital across Australia. Today's proceeds will take us closer to realising that goal."



