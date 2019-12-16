Organic video aims to connect consumers

SOME of Australia's most prominent organic farmers have made a move to engage consumers through digital platforms.

Australian Organic Food Co has launched a new video as part of a major digital campaign encouraging consumers to make an impact to Australian agriculture and sustainability.

The video features footage from multiple organic farms in Australia, selected from the group of committed partners of the Australian Organic Food Co.



Australian Organic Farmers' Anthony Bauer, Lockyer Valley, Qld, is one of the growers featured in the video, where speaks about the impact the Australian Organic Food Co has had on his farm.



GROWN: The video aims to highlight the benefits of organic production.

He also discusses issues such as soil health, food waste, and sustainability - all important to Australian Organic Food Co.'s mission and values.



"That first meeting was very exciting. We had a lot of waste and the concept to utilise the second-grade product was absolutely what we were looking for," Mr Bauer said.



"We joined up on this venture with Australian Organic Food Company, and we've utilised almost 400 tonnes of second-grade food product in the last 12 months that would've otherwise been thrown to the cows.



"We've put it into soups and it's only getting bigger and stronger" said Anthony Bauer, Australian Organic Farmers."



FRESH: The Organic Food Co has launched new products in fruit puree snacks, passata and juices to complement the already successful soups ranged in Woolworths and independent grocers around Australia.

Since launching in 2018, Australian Organic Food Co has helped nurture 1143 cricket ovals of organic farmland, rescued 328,179kg of 'waste' produce, and harvested 558,627kg of Australian organic vegetables for use in its products.



The video follows the launch of new products in fruit puree snacks, passata and juices to complement the already successful soups ranged in Woolworths and independent grocers around Australia.



The range contains only organic ingredients sourced entirely from Australian farms.



MOVING: The professionally-produce video includes shots of an organic farm in action.

