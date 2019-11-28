PayPal partners with Buy from the Bush to launch new gifting portal

Buy from the Bush founder Grace Brennan says she's thrilled to see the movement enter into a partnership with digital payments business PayPal Australia to encourage more trade into rural communities.

It aims to build on the success of Buy from the Bush through the launch of a new gifting portal designed for Aussies to discover unique and purposeful gifts this Christmas.

Mrs Brennan, who lives in the Warren district of NSW, started Buy from the Bush on social media on October 16, and since then it has attracted 118,000 likes on Facebook and 120 followers on Instagram.



It has showcased businesses located in communities struggling with persistent drought.



Many of the stores and artisans featured on Buy from the Bush have reported a significant increase in sales during the past month, which has allowed them to buy new stock for the busy festive season.

The PayPal portal features 20 businesses from across the country, including a number from Dubbo and the Orana region.



"While the #BuyFromTheBush campaign has already been a huge success, we wanted to create a gifting portal which extends the reach of the movement and makes it even easier for Aussies to discover one-of-a-kind-gifts," PayPal Australia shopping expert Danielle Grant said.

"Our mission this Christmas is to help Aussies give something special from somewhere special, so there's a little more joy all round.

"We're really excited to launch the #BuyFromTheBush portal on PayPal's website today because every purchase made with businesses on the platform will support our rural communities, many of which have been impacted by the drought."

Mrs Brennan said she launched Buy from the Bush to encourage city dwellers to buy from small, rural businesses that had been impacted by the drought.

"There are so many hidden treasures in our regional communities and I wanted to show Australians the range of unique and beautiful brands that are out there," she said.

"I am thrilled to be working with PayPal to drive even more awareness about the movement and I look forward to hearing the success stories from the businesses involved.

"The beauty of the online gifting portal is that it shows how many of our growing rural businesses are just a click away and all Australians can do their bit to support our rural communities by shopping from the bush."

One of the featured businesses is Mink and Me at Coonamble.

"Running a business in the country is overwhelmingly fulfilling but it also comes with its challenges," owner Lucy Moss said.

"This year has been tough for us and we have definitely felt the impacts of the drought.

"We were so excited when #BuyFromTheBush launched and after being featured we saw an 105 per cent increase in sales from same period last year (Oct/Nov).

"This meant that we could purchase new stock for the busy festive season and drive even more sales which would not have been able to do otherwise.

"We're so excited that PayPal has got behind the movement and we're looking forward to seeing even more orders come through."