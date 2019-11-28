New round of export grants open

A federal government initiative aimed at reducing technical trade barriers for Australia's agricultural exporters has opened a fresh round of grants today.

Agriculture Minister Senator Bridget McKenzie said the Agricultural Trade and Market Access Cooperation (ATMAC) program extension was an election commitment worth $1.5 million.

Senator McKenzie said the program would run until 2023 with successful applicants for the 2020 round set to be announced in June.

"Australia is one of the world's top 10 agricultural exporting countries, but we have ambitions to build a $100 billion food and fibre sector by 2030 and reaching our target means grabbing hold of new export opportunities and improving existing ones," she said.

"Our government started this program back in 2016, and this program will provide grants worth up to $440,000 for projects to help reduce technical trade hurdles for our agricultural exports."

Successful grant recipients of the original 2016 program included the Winemakers Federation of Australia who applied to improve access to the Chinese wine market.

"It's a way to help farmers extend their control down the value add chain to improve profits," the Minister said.

"Funding priorities will include projects that help our trading partners' respond to foreign pest and disease incursions like African swine fever currently sweeping across Asia, as well as increasing their knowledge of Australia's world-leading biosecurity, food safety and border compliance systems.

"Other priorities include projects that will help Australia realise market access opportunities under recently ratified free trade agreements secured by our government, as well as helping negotiations for new and improved market access.

"There are enormous opportunities for Australian agriculture with booming populations in our region and beyond."



ATMAC applications close on 31 January 2020. To apply visit the grant hub: https://www.grants.gov.au/

For more information on the ATMAC program visit: http://www.agriculture.gov.au/ATMAC