New committee for Passionfruit Australia

PASSIONFRUIT Australia held its 2019 annual general meeting at Maroochydore, Qld in October.
The AGM saw the election of a new committee, including some younger members.The day included a dinner at The Sands Tavern.
The new management committee is made up of members from all areas within the passionfruit industry, including growers and supply chain members.
The committee consists of:
- Dennis Chant (president), Murwillumbah, NSW
- Jane Richter (vice-president), Mt Beerwah, Qld
- Brad Millard, Wolvi, Qld
- Aidan Hutton, Sydney, NSW
- Cynthia Barbagallo, Mareeba, Qld
- Jarod Agostinelli, Beerburrum, Qld
- Matthew James, Brisbane, Qld
The management committee meets up to four times a year. Face-to-face meetings are held twice a year where required and teleconference meetings are used to ensure regular association business is handled in the intervening times.
The association is supported by its industry services manager (ISM), Amanda Roy, on a part time basis.
Based on the Sunshine Coast, Ms Roy has been both a commercial strawberry grower and Queensland Strawberry's secretary and treasurer.
The day after the AGM, the group took a tour of the new Arbour Grove Nursery at Wombye, which highlighted the business's professional approach to nursery production.
The entire event was sponsored by JE Tipper, Katek and Ireland 53.
