New online one stop solution for red meat integrity systems

The new website giving livestock producers and red meat industry stakeholders one stop access to integrity systems and information is now in operation.



The website was launched last week in Tamworth by the Integrity Systems Company, which is a fully-owned subsidiary of Meat & Livestock Australia.



ISC manages and delivers the red meat industry's on-farm assurance and through-chain traceability programs which ensures the integrity of the production process to both domestic and export markets.

The new website holds resources for the livestock production assurance program, national vendor declarations and the National Livestock Identification System.



As well information about the online carcase feedback resource, Livestock Data Link and ISC's Integrity System 2025 and beyond strategy can be found on the new website.



The chief executive of ISC Dr Jane Weatherley, said previously all this information was on a number of websites.



"The new website is designed so users can quickly and easily access information relevant to all system programs," she said.



"Our red meat integrity system is recognised as critical to not only maintaining access to export markets, but also capturing new markets.



"ISC is also responsible for the development and delivery of the Digital Value Chain Strategy which will ensure the Australian red meat industry can make better use of existing and new data.



"The strategy will deliver improved feedback systems for producers, along with conducting research and development to find the best technology and database systems to will strengthen our integrity systems even further."

