Farmers march on Canberra over the MDBP | Live







FARMERS and their supporters are marching on Canberra today in a bid to convince the federal government to can the Murray Darling Basin Plan.

It is the Southern Basin's latest bid to try and convince the Coalition government, in particular Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Water Minister David Littleproud, that current water management is failing the nation.

The convoy will gather participants before assembling in Yass on Monday December 2, then continuing on to Canberra to arrive early this afternoon.

Keep up to date with all the action from the rally as it happens live here (please allow a few seconds for the blog to load):

