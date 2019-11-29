Isis orchard passed in

THE Parr family's early season citrus business Isis River Orchard remains on the market, after being passed in at a Ray White Rural auction for $1.6 million.

Isis River Orchard consists of two adjoining freehold titles alongside the Bruce Highway with a frontage to the Isis River.

Bidding on the property opened at $800,000 and climbed to $1.6m before being passed in. Offers are now being sought above this figure.



Located about 12km south east of Childers, the property has been mostly cleared and 28ha has been developed into a citrus orchard.

Isis River Orchard has a frontage to the Bruce Highway.

The 83 hectare (205 acre) property features 23,800 citrus trees including seedless lemon, Eureka lemons, mandarins and oranges.

The trees all have individual sprinklersare between 13 and 22 years old. There is about 26ha of cleared, flat vacant land of which 4.1ha is under hail netting. The remainder of this area was previously used to grow sugar cane.



Water is pumped from a naturally formed hole the Isis River. The hole has a reported capacity of about 180 megalitres. The property is not affected by Paradise Dam.



A further six bores also deliver water to two on-farm storages.

The dams are located behind the packing shed and have holding capacities of about 40ML and 6ML respectively. The dams can be filled using any of the six bores on the property. Two main irrigation pumps are situated in the river and at the dams.

Isis River Orchard is being offered with very good machinery and packing shed.

Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101, Ray White Rural.

