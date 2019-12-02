Basin protesters prepare to rally outside Parliament House

Protesters are set to march outside Parliament House in Canberra today, calling for the Murray Darling Basin Plan to be scrapped.

A group calling themselves, Convoy to Canberra, say the Basin plan is destroying their communities despite the fact that there is water available.



It's unclear how many protesters will be involved but some predict thousands of farmers and impacted community members will march.

Meanwhile Minister for Water Resources and Drought, David Littleproud, has announced that discounted water for fodder will be available for farmers in the southern connected Basin from the second week of December.

Farmers can apply to purchase water from the Commonwealth Water for Fodder program.

Mr Littleproud said Water for Fodder would help farmers feed livestock so they could recover quickly when the drought breaks.

"Farmers can apply for the first 40 GL in the second week of December with water flowing by Christmas," he said.

"I commend South Australia for helping make this 100 GL available and affordable.

"Using their desalination plant will make sure Adelaide has enough water while freeing up water in the Murray for farmers.

"This program will produce up to 120,000 tonnes of fodder, supporting a healthy, working Basin."