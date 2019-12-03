Organisers of the "Can the Plan" rally say Minister of Water Resources, David Littleproud has committed to seek agreement from the Ministerial Council to investigate the impact of changing distribution of inflows in the Southern Basin.

Related Reading



Southern Riverina Irrigators leaders, Chris Brooks and Darcy Hare met with the Minister as part of a delegation of protesters yesterday.

Irrigators get result from "Can the Plan" protest https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/TNdpwPYx7PG9a6Ykrq73XE/2f7974cf-69f7-4b60-86fc-d0a75b023b24.JPG/r12_416_4916_3187_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg Organisers say Minister committed to push investigation into changing inflows in Southern Basin. news, Can the Plan, Littleproud, Chris Brooks, Darcy Hare, Southern Riverina Irrigators, protest, Canberra, Southern Basin 2019-12-03T07:00:00+11:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6111178507001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6111178507001 "Can the Plan" trucks circle Federation Mall

Mr Brooks and Mr Hare said the Minister had committed to seek agreement from the Ministerial Council on December 17 to provide appropriate powers to the Interim Inspector-General Murray-Darling Basin Water Resources (IIG), to immediately investigate the impact of the changing distribution of inflows to the Southern Basin, on State shares under the Murray Darling Basin Agreement.



The investigation will also consider any consequential impacts on state shares resulting from reserves required under the Agreement, including how these interact with State allocation policies.



The IIG is to report back to the Minister by March 31 2020.



The Minister will seek additional resources from the Prime Minister to support the IIG investigation should that be required.

Mr Brooks said although the Minister's commitment was a win for protesters, it would only make an impact if the state and federal government's agreed to give power to the IIG.



The Land is seeking comment from Minister Littleproud's office.



Irrigators get result from "Can the Plan" protest https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/TNdpwPYx7PG9a6Ykrq73XE/2f7974cf-69f7-4b60-86fc-d0a75b023b24.JPG/r12_416_4916_3187_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg Organisers say Minister committed to push investigation into changing inflows in Southern Basin. news, Can the Plan, Littleproud, Chris Brooks, Darcy Hare, Southern Riverina Irrigators, protest, Canberra, Southern Basin 2019-12-03T07:00:00+11:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6111221688001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6111221688001

This morning Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack spoke to protesters saying after the meeting yesterday they will work towards getting a better outcome but expressed his belief that scrapping the plan isn't the answer.

"I appreciate you'll go away still feeling angry, still feeling hurt," Mr McCormack said.

"Certainly we hope it rains, but if we put the plan back through the senate, unfortunately with the senate we have now, you may end up in a worse outcome then you're in now."

Rally organiser, John Lolicato addressed Mr McCormack after he spoke saying he can't keep using drought as an excuse.

"We're like fish out of water coming here, protesting, but I hope the message has got through to you once and for all that things have got to change," Mr Lolicato said.

"You can't keep saying it's a drought, we're farmers, we know it's a drought, but what you guys are doing with the basin plan is exacerbating the drought."

The story Irrigators get result from "Can the Plan" protest first appeared on The Land.