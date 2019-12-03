Organisers of the "Can the Plan" rally say Minister of Water Resources, David Littleproud has committed to seek agreement from the Ministerial Council to investigate the impact of changing distribution of inflows in the Southern Basin.

Related Reading



Southern Riverina Irrigators leaders, Chris Brooks and Darcy Hare met with the Minister as part of a delegation of protesters yesterday.

Irrigators get result from "Can the Plan" protest https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/TNdpwPYx7PG9a6Ykrq73XE/2f7974cf-69f7-4b60-86fc-d0a75b023b24.JPG/r12_416_4916_3187_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg Organisers say Minister committed to push investigation into changing inflows in Southern Basin. news, Can the Plan, Littleproud, Chris Brooks, Darcy Hare, Southern Riverina Irrigators, protest, Canberra, Southern Basin 2019-12-03T09:00:00+11:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6111178507001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6111178507001 "Can the Plan" trucks circle Federation Mall

Mr Brooks and Mr Hare said the Minister had committed to seek agreement from the Ministerial Council on December 17 to provide appropriate powers to the Interim Inspector-General Murray-Darling Basin Water Resources (IIG), to immediately investigate the impact of the changing distribution of inflows to the Southern Basin, on State shares under the Murray Darling Basin Agreement.



The investigation will also consider any consequential impacts on state shares resulting from reserves required under the Agreement, including how these interact with State allocation policies.



The IIG is to report back to the Minister by March 31 2020.



The Minister will seek additional resources from the Prime Minister to support the IIG investigation should that be required.

Mr Brooks said although the Minister's commitment was a win for protesters, it would only make an impact if the state and federal government's agreed to give power to the IIG.



ACM is seeking comment from Minister Littleproud's office.



The story Irrigators get result from "Can the Plan" protest first appeared on The Land.