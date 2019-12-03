HORTICULTURE research and development corporation, Hort Innovation, held its annual general meeting in Sydney last month.
Representatives from the breadth of the various horticulture industries attended to be updated on the RDC's year and it future plans.
Following the AGM, a two hour workshop, the Extension & Adoption function, was held to facilitate more direct communication with the organisation.
It provided the opportunity for visitors to share insights, offer ideas and provide feedback.
RELATED READING
- PMA Australia & New Zealand announces new directors
- New members get onto Hort Innovation board
- Grapes and nuts lead Aussie horticulture export charge
The story Hort Innovation holds AGM in Sydney | PHOTOS first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.