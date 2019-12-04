Angus Australia 2020 leadership program open for applications

Angus Australia is calling for nominations for its second GenAngus future leaders program.



The program will run in mid March 2020 with the 12 young cattle industry members selected taking part in a three-day workshop, followed by a year of leadership mentoring from industry professionals.

The three day course will cover risk and liability, business writing, herd genetic improvement, finance and benchmarking, marketing and branding and succession planning.

Youth development officer with Angus Australia Candice Liddle said the first ever program this year has proven its worth.

"We are excited about bringing together professionals to pass on their knowledge to aspiring industry leaders," She said.

Katherine McCallum from Balfour in New Zealand was one of the 2019 program members.



"Learning how to use current and historic data for making future decisions has been a highlight," she said.

Another member of the inaugural program team was Aimee Bolton, who runs an Angus herd at Congupna in Victoria.



"Everything I have learnt will help create the building blocks I need to further my business," she said.



The program is open to Angus Australia members aged between 18 and 40 who are currently, or about to start working in the beef and cattle industry, with applications closing on January 6, 2020.



More information can be found by emailing youth@angusaustralia.com.au.