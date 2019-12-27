How beef can show the world what inclusive agriculture looks like

UNITY: Amy Brooks (front) with colleagues Sarah Hart and Grace Smith at Stockyard Beef's Kerwee feedlot in southern Queensland.

AMY Brooks believes agriculture in Australia has set the pace for embracing inclusiveness and is the industry with the most potential to act as best stewards of conservation, the environment and shared heritage.

It's not unusual for a lifelong meat and livestock industry professional to say something like that.

In Ms Brooks' case, however, there is a rich and captivating family history standing behind the belief, along with trailblazing work in reconciliation and diversity promotion.

Currently marketing manager with vertically-integrated branded beef operation Stockyard Beef covering Southeast Asia sales, Ms Brooks also sits on several industry committees aimed at furthering gender and cultural diversity in the red meat game.

The only child of an Aboriginal mother and islander father, she says she is willing to share her family's story, including the dark moments, because it offers lessons.

Ms Brooks was born on the lands of the Bundjalung in northern New South Wales, with a connection to country and community through her mother's people the Wulli Wulli from the South Burnett area of Queensland.

Her mother worked as a domestic, was paid in rations and subject to government policies that undermined indigenous identity and culture. Her grandparents lived through racial segregation and work and movement permits issued by government.

Her father's family were black birded from Vanuatu - that is the practice of coercion of people, through deception or kidnapping, to work as unpaid or poorly-paid labourers in countries distant to their native land. It is estimated there were 62,000 people who came to Australia in this way, Amy said.

Her father's family were put to work as cane cutters in Murwillumbah.

Her parents ensured their daughter never missed school and had a strong work ethic.

"In hindsight this was one of the greatest gifts they could have given me in life, as this keystone enabled my future successes," Ms Brooks said.

"They themselves went on to overcome cultural barriers. My mother became a nurse and my father a liaison teacher."

ON THE JOB: Amy Brooks working in-market at Hong Kong preparing for a promotional event.

Connections

Ms Brooks said the oral histories from her mother's side were from centuries, even millennia, ago and connection to country was a common thread.

"Our family have a long history of working in the agricultural industry and were fortunate that they began their careers when the times began to change," she said.

"My grandfather started working for legendary cattle baron Barney Joyce of Eidsvold Station fame. Barney and his brother Raoul introduced the American-bred Santa Gertrudis cattle into Australia in 1952," she said.

"Eidsvold was taken over by Anthony and Sally Coates and our family remained working with them until 2016. My uncle and aunt lived on the property and eight of my cousins were raised on Eidsvold Station. With the support of the Coates they gained meaningful employment with four of them being encouraged and supported through private schooling and tertiary education. They went on to become nurses and teachers.

"In a very meaningful way, this shows the agricultural industry has a history of embracing inclusiveness that needs to be broadened in the future."

Around these times, the founder of Stockyard, Robin Hart, purchased a property in Eidsvold called Kerwee.

Ms Brooks' uncle went on to work there.

Years later, Ms Brooks - working in Brisbane at the time - applied for a position in Stockyard's marketing team.

It was only after joining the team, the family connection came out.

Pulling together

In the early days with Stockyard, Ms Brooks talks about sharing an office with OBE Organic, whose managing director Dalene Wray became a lifelong friend, along with her fellow Stockyard colleague Diana Grieve.

"These two women welcomed me into the fold and we've created a personal and professional network that persists to this day. We continue to support each other and to mentor other women in the industry," she said.

"Female empowerment is a powerful thing and is all about taking inspiration from all the successful women all over the world and focusing on empowering each other with unity.

"The modern workforce is fast-changing, diverse, competitive and complex, a challenging environment for anyone to work in. For women working in traditionally male-dominated industries like agriculture, these challenges can be even greater."

Ms Brooks believes the state of workplace gender equality, diversity and inclusion in Australia has a long way to go.

While women comprise about 47 per cent of all employees in Australia, they make an average $251.20 less than their male counterparts, she said.

"Australian women also continue to be under-represented in leadership roles in the private and public sectors," she said.

OBE Organic became one of the first beef producers to adopt a Reconciliation Action Plan and Ms Brooks has been a driving force.

"Australia is a major agricultural producer and exporter and we work in an industry that should make all Australians proud," she said.

"We are one of the most sophisticated agricultural industries, despite our climate, and one of Australia's most innovative and efficient industries.

"We have the chance to show the world what inclusive and diverse agriculture looks like.

"Trust your instincts, embrace diversity and create your opportunities."