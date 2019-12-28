How women move up in the meat game: Go through every open door

IF there is one message Emma See has for women looking to forge their way in a business traditionally the domain of men, it is to take every opportunity that comes your way as you never know where it will lead.

Ms See's first job with Queensland beef processor Kilcoy Pastoral Company was as a labourer in the offal room.

She worked her way through to being a quality assurance officer and from there progressed to boning room supervisor, then health centre co-ordinator and quality technical support officer.

Today she is Kilcoy Global Foods' specifications and yields co-ordinator and has an offsider whom she has trained up from scratch.

Kilcoy is an export meat processor plant, mainly doing 100-day grain-fed cattle.

Ms See's day-to-day job is to liaise with the sales department to create new customer specifications.

"I have to follow specific country requirements for labeling and export markets and also adhere to the customers' requests as best as possible from both a production and sales standpoint," she explained.

Creating and formulating packaging tares and running product yield testing - a measure the production floors use for daily product targets - are also typical of her day.

The incredible opportunity for growth and to move up is something most people would find surprising about the beef processing game, Ms See believes.

"Since starting at Kilcoy 14 years ago, I have gained an occupational first aid certificate, internal auditing qualifications, a diploma in meat processing and also a certificate in leadership," she said.

"I would never have thought I could gain all these qualifications within this industry when I first started."

Being involved with the business side of the operation, instead of just production, has been particularly rewarding.

"Seeing how we sell and market our product on a worldwide scale and also being involved with the business moving forward into new ventures is very exciting," Ms See said.

"Meeting with customers and developing new cuts and products which we have never done before is something which I really enjoy and feel I shine in. Looking forward I'd really like to get involved in new product development and everything else that goes with it."

It's challenging, she said, trying to juggle the requests from the customers and work with the production team to make it happen.

Sometimes it's not possible to meet all needs.

But the possibilities of working in meat processing seem endless. The trick is to go through every door that opens.