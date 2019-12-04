A DISTURBING video showing animal cruelty on what appear to be northern Australian beef properties has surfaced on a vegan social media site.

The one minute 28 second video produced by vegan activist group Sentient was found on the Facebook page belonging to Farm Animal Rescue, a group involved in the invasion of an abattoir near Warwick in April.



Queensland Country Life was investigating the activist group over a $35,000 grant it received from the Palaszczuk government when it came across the disturbing video.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Click here to view the video.

The video squarely targets the live cattle export industry, calling for Israel to stop importing more than 60,000 Australian cattle a year.

"They're skinny and poor," the captioned video reads. "They're nearly dying without being touched. It's like if you were 75 and had been in Auschwitz."

The video shows dying cattle lying in yards.

The video was first published by Sentient on November 25. The group also released a second video on December 4 titled 'The Truth About "Humane" Free-Range Meat' also targeting the Australian cattle industry. It uses some of the images contained in the initial video.

The video shows cattle being kicked and punched and criticises the treatment of cattle without the use of pain killers.

"Nobody uses painkiller," a stockman with a pixelated face says to the camera. "Too expensive, too much hassle. It wouldn't be worth it. It's a numbers game."

The Farm Animal Rescue post says the video documents abhorrent cruelty on remote Australian cattle stations.

"Senator Bridget McKenzie (the federal agriculture minister) this is on your watch and other countries are taking notice of Australia's poor welfare standards," the Australian Animal Rescue post reads.

"We need to move to a clean economy and a kind one."

The story Why a whole lot more young people are set to become vegans - WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO first appeared on Queensland Country Life.