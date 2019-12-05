Celebrating national soil health and sustainability R&D on World Soil Day Darling Downs grain grower Ross Krinke and his son Mitchell on their new block which is part of a GRDC soil amelioration investment investigating the cost-benefits of different soil treatments. Photo GRDC

Soils research will be undertaken in the northern region in a collaboration between GRDC, the University of Queensland, the University of Southern Queensland, the University of New England and the Qld Department of Agriculture and Fisheries. PHOTO GRDC

Kojaneerup grower Josh Goad will continue to deep-rip his paddocks, despite trials showing short-term gains only - saying he believes there is enough upside in these early yield responses to warrant the investment. PHOTO Evan Collis

Josh Goad harvesting a canola crop at his Kojaneerup, WA, property. PHOTO Evan Collis

Western Australian grower Tim Cusack, left, and consultant Joel Andrew, of AgVivo, and a deep ripper at Tim's Narembeen property. PHOTO Evan Collis

Birchip Cropping Group commercial services manager Cameron Taylor says BCG uses PreDicta® B tests routinely in site selection and management. PHOTO GRDC

Birchip Cropping Group commercial services manager Cameron Taylor says BCG uses PreDicta® B tests routinely in site selection and management. PHOTO GRDC

Disease in Australia's annual canola crop costs the industry more than $200m. To help reduce this cost, GRDC is funding research to further develop the existing national canola pathology program. PHOTO GRDC

iLime mobile interface described. SOURCE DPIRD

Brian Hughes, left, and David Woodard testing soil acidity at the Alma Acid Soils South Australia trial. PHOTO Belinda Cay

Mouldboard ploughing and seeding in Mullewa, WA. PHOTO Evan Collis

One-way disc plough analysed as part of research into inversion tillage tactics. PHOTO DPIRD

Western Australian Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development senior research officer David Hall is investigating the gypsum responsiveness of sodic soils. PHOTO Nicole Baxter

Kevin, left, Geoff, Kate and Louise Bond are tackling Mallee seeps with a range of management strategies on their family property at Mannum, South Australia. PHOTO Clarisa Collis

Kevin and Kate Bond examine wheat growth on the perimeter of a Mallee seep-affected area, which is toxic to plant roots. PHOTO Clarisa Collis Tweet Facebook of

Today is World Soil Day and we're celebrating at GroundCover online with a selection of your most-read soil-related articles from 2019.

World Soil Day is held annually on December 5 as a way to focus attention on the importance of healthy soil and to advocate for the sustainable management of soil resources.



In Australia, farming land is an investment - and invariably an expensive one. So it is fitting that improving land - or more specifically soil - adds value in the long-term and increases the potential for improved productivity and in turn profitability.

Outside of land and machinery, investing in soil health can be a major spend in any grain growing business.



With the now well-known benefits of liming to improve acidic soils, plus soil amelioration to alleviate water repellency and compaction, more growers are investing in lime and strategic tillage to ultimately improve crop yields.



It comes as the northern region soil research received a ground-breaking GRDC investment in 2018, with a four-year funding program of more than $5 million aimed at better understanding subsoil constraints.



Meanwhile, a multi-million-dollar suite of projects investigating innovative solutions to Western Australia's challenging and yield-limiting soils is coming to a close after five years of intensive research.



WA Forum

In Western Australia, a forum has been scheduled around World Soil Day to highlight local endeavours to protect and enhance the soil resource throughout the State, many with GRDC investments.

The State of Soil Science WA conference, from Dec 4-6, will outline local research, technical resources and strategies to address local soils issues.

Landholders, consultants, scientists, community groups and other interested parties are invited to attend the event, to be held at The University of Western Australia.

NSW Celebrates

If you are near Nimmitabel Bowling Club, call into the Monaro Farming Systems and Local Land Services World Soil Day 2019 Forum from 12 noon. This is supported by the NSW Government.

Speakers will discuss the seasonal outlook for summer, sulphur project results, soil carbon monitoring R&D and 2019 soils club results.

