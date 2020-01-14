Versatile now with Trimble

Versatile Tractors Australia has announced a partnership with Vantage NSW which will give Versatile customers access to Trimble's range of precision agriculture products on all 2020 models.



A brand subset of PFG Australia, Versatile Tractors Australia imports the large Canadian built tractors, which range in power from 240 to 460 kilowatts (320 to 620 horsepower).

PFG Australia Versatile product manager Jeremy Duniam said the deal was an exciting venture which ultimately offered customers access to the leading precision agriculture platform in the Australian market.



"We have listened to what the consumers of our products have asked for," he said.



"Offering a Trimble solution means simplifying what some of our dealers were taking upon themselves.

"Now, we provide seamless Trimble product installations on our Melbourne production line and deliver the highest level of quality control in our facilities."

PFG Australia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Farming Holdings Limited, a family owned company servicing the New Zealand and Australian tractor and machinery markets.

Vantage NSW general manager Michael Casey said Vantage NSW was a family owned and operated company which had acted as a Trimble authorised reseller since 2006.



"We're thrilled to announce our new relationship with PFG Australia," he said.

"It enables us to work with some of the leading equipment brands in Australia, alongside a family-owned, independent organisation that shares similar values and culture as our own.



"By improving access to the Trimble range of products we're also improving access for end-users to a whole range of aftermarket services and solutions available throughthe established Trimble reseller channel".