Ray White Rural donates $100,000 to Drought Angels

RAY White Rural chairman Paul White has donated $100,000 to Drought Angels, which will help support farming families in need in the lead up to Christmas.

Paul White and his partner Lynne Porscin have been long supporters of the Chinchilla based charity, which operates on the basis that the help it provides is not a handout, but a thank you.

"Thank you for all you do to put the food on our tables because without you we would all go hungry," Drought Angels founder Tash Johnston said of farmers.

Ray White Rural chairman Paul White.

Drought Angels has some 4500 families registered with it Australia-wide for support, and the number of primary producers who are doing it tough is growing each year. The demand has grown in the wake of the bushfires.



"Paul White and Ray White Rural has been so generous and this donation will enable us to give 1000 farming families a $100 pre-paid Visa card so they can buy presents for Christmas and the like," Ms Johnston said.



"Paul and Lynne are incredible people and what they are doing to help our farmers is just so touching."



Ms Johnston said Ray White Rural had made a huge difference, given Mr White also sponsored the registered charity's bookkeeper.

Ms Johnston said every farmer's needs were different, mostly requiring every day essentials for their farm and family. Donations over $2 are tax deductible.

