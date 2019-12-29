10 rural Instagram accounts you need to follow

Got some spare scrolling time this summer? Want to see more great scenes from farmers and farmers across the country?



There's so many great rural Instagram accounts out there it's hard to know who to follow.

Here's a few we've picked out from the well-known to the less known.

Thank A Farmer For Your Next Meal

It's a well-known hashtag these days and this is where it all started - the account, @thankafarmerforyournextmeal, that showcases food and fibre and those who make it.

With more than 60,000 followers, there's a reason so many people love this account - it's got a great photos from farmers all across the country and a great message to go with.

Give this account a follow, you won't regret it.

The Naked Farmer

With more than 100,000 followers now, The Naked Farmer, @the.naked.farmer, has certainly hit a spot with Instagram users.

Ben Brooksby started the account to start conversations about mental health across Australia. Why Naked because "it's easier to talk about what's inside once someone has bared everything on the outside," The Naked Farmer website explains.

Don't think about it, just follow it.

Gulf Coast Agriculture Co

Looking for an account with breathtaking photos of rural life and aerial views to make your heart soar? Then, @gulfcoastagriculturalco, is it.

The Gulf Coast Agriculture Co has mo 100,000 head of Braham cattle across 2.7 million acres lining Queensland's Gulf Coast.

Go check it out.

Outbackstyle

Looking for something rural but not full of farm shots? Then @outbackstyle could be the account for you.

It's run by a married mother raising three daughters who has a passion for interior styling and design.

There's also some family content bringing the Instagrammer into the account holders world.

The Wheatbelt Stocky

Jarrad Hubbard is the man behind @the_wheatbelt_stocky, an account that captures in fantastic photos his day-to-day on farm in the Western Australian wheatbelt.

He's got some absolutely cracking snaps in his collection, particularly from the sheep yards, check it out.

Groundstone Cafe

More into Instagram for the food? Well this account, @groundstonecafe, is a foodies dream with beautifully presented plated deliciousness dropping in all the time.

The Cafe itself is based in Orange, NSW, and has been around since 2016.

Beyond The Bale

This account, @beyondthebale, looks to celebrate the "grassroots of Australia's iconic wool industry" as well as share the stories of the people living it.

Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) is behind this account which uses #thisflockinglife to encourage Instagrammers to share their great photos and works to highlight agriculture.

Sam Townsend

The Land's journalist Sam Townsend is also an Instagrammer and her account is filled with fantastic pics from her property and trips for work check it out at @sams_farm_miles

Dust n Diesel

This is certainly an account most people have already discovered, @dust.n.diesel, has a huge impact with more than 32,000 followers and even its own caps.

If you want some great farm shots to drop into your feed it won't fail to deliver.

The Land, Queensland Country Life & Stock and Land

Don't forget to follow your local ag masthead on Instagram too!

You can find The Land, @thelandnews; Stock and Land, @stockandland, and Queensland Country Life, @qclnews



We feature photos from our journalists and photographers from all across NSW, Queensland and Victoria.