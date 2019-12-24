The lively EYCI always on producer's minds

ALONG with the weather, it's movements are the most discussed topic around the rails and over the back fence.

It has been this decade that the key cattle market benchmark, the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator or EYCI, has been most flamboyant.

Drawn from 25 saleyards across Queensland, NSW and Victoria, the EYCI is a seven-day rolling average of young cattle prices, expressed in cents per kilogram carcase, or dressed, weight.

It is produced by Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service and is drawn from prices paid for vealer and yearling heifers and steers, grade score condition two or three, with live weight from 200kg.

The EYCI opened August 1996 at 187.25c/kg and over the years it has proven a good indicator of the physical market with high correlations between selected prices, such as feeder steers or domestic trade steers.

Movements in the EYCI have also closely reflected movements in young cattle prices in states outside the EYCI.

Because WA shows evidence of price trends related to distance from major markets, a focus on live export and regional weather, the NLRS has also generated a WYCI since 2013, when it opened in January at 335.25c/kg.

Peaks and troughs

MLA's senior market analyst Adam Cheetham explained the more sensational EYCI action did not occur until the second part of this decade.

From 2009 until 2014, a remarkable level of stability marked the EYCI story, he said.

It traded within the range of 280 to 430c/kg for the entire five years, despite seasonal variability.

For example, in 2011 exceptionally good rainfall was widespread yet the EYCI opened at 399.50c and closed at 426.75c.

DRIVING FORCES: MLA's senior market analyst Adam Cheetham.

The spell was broken in 2015, when United States demand pushed Australian cattle prices to new levels. The US, in a cyclical trough, soaked up Australian product to a phenomenal extent.

In 2016, there was further upside as Australia entered a rebuild phase.

Then came unseasonal winter rain, particularly in Queensland, and pushed the EYCI to an all-time peak of 725.75c/kg in August.

"Restockers who had been culling for years finally had grass and were reinvigorated to buy back into the market," Mr Cheetham said.

Headlines at the time screamed 'grass fever fuels skyrocketing EYCI' and agents said they'd never seen anything like the competition at saleyards.

"From 2017 onwards we've seen a correction from that high but since then the EYCI has largely traded between 450 and 550c, indicating this is the new base," Mr Cheetham said.

"Most regions have had poor seasonal conditions since then - 2018 and '19 very bad for Queensland and NSW and this has been the driving point behind the decline.

"When you factor in how poor conditions have been, further downside could have well been on the cards.

"Two things have held the market up - very strong global demand for beef and secondly, when you break down the EYCI, feeder buyers have shown a solid premium."

Since 2015, the sharp lifts and declines have typically been driven by seasonal conditions and that will likely tell the story again next year.

"There is potentially significant upside if we see a widespread improvement in conditions," Mr Cheetham said.

"It doesn't have to be unseasonal. A return to average would see movement forward for the EYCI as restockers look to engage."

Origins

The EYCI is designed to be applicable to a wide range of people operating in the beef industry and describes general movements in cattle market prices in much the same way the All Ordinaries share index describes price movements in the stock market, according to MLA.

One of its masterminds, Dr Peter Barnard, describes it as a very useful reference but not the sole reference.

Dr Barnard was in charge of MLA's market intelligence is his role as general manager at the time it was introduced almost 20 years ago.

He explained the indicator came about as a settlement mechanism for a contract MLA was involved in listing on the Sydney Stock Exchange.

EYCI MASTERMIND: Dr Peter Barnard, who was general manager at MLA when the EYCI was launched.

From the mid-1990s there had been strong interest in having a futures contract for cattle.

A physically-settled contract existed in the 1970s and was among the most traded contracts at the time but for various reasons it was eventually delisted.

The renewed interest, Dr Barnard explained, came on the back of feedlotters and producers looking for a hedging tool, a way to help offload risk.

Research at the time suggested a cash-settled contract might be better than the 1970s offering and so a cash settling mechanism was required.

"We wanted enough cattle in the index to have confidence there wouldn't be aberrations and it had to reflect a substantial portion of the market," Dr Barnard said.

"It had to be of interest to both the feeder cattle suppliers and buyers as well as young cattle suppliers."

Unlike many new concepts in the cattle business which have gone on to deliver big value - the National Livestock Identification Scheme, Meat Standards Australia and in more recent times objective carcase measurement - the EYCI and the futures contract attracted no detractors.

"For some it wasn't suitable for their business, of course, but there was no objection to its establishment," Dr Barnard said.

However, the interest in a cattle futures contract never translated into enough trade.

"We tried various ways to promote interest but in the end it proved unsuccessful and eventually it was delisted - it ran for about five years," Dr Barnard said.

The EYCI, however, powered on.

"One of the issues with the cattle industry is it's so heterogeneous - there are all sorts of different types of cattle with different end users," Dr Barnard said.

"The EYCI has stood the test of time because it captures a good proportion and therefore is a useful reference - but it should never be the only reference and that's why MLA publishes a range of indicators and prices."

Dr Barnard said 20 years ago he did not foresee the EYCI hitting highs in the 700c, much less the touted 800c for next year, although more astonishing, he believes, has been lamb prices getting to the heights they have this year.