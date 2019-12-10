Outback tourism partners with #buyfromthebush

In a first for regional tourism organisations, the Outback Queensland Tourism Association has partnered with #buyfromthebush to offer western Queensland accommodation and experiences.



The social media campaign that has been encouraging consumers to do their Christmas shopping with rural businesses as a form of drought relief has grown to 145,000 Instagram followers and breathed life into countless struggling businesses in the lead-up to the festive season.



OQTA spokeswoman Sally Bird said everyone knew someone who was thinking of or planning a holiday in the outback and so this would be a great way to convert some of those aspirations into bookings.



Under the partnership, accommodation and experiences can be purchased in advance for future travel experiences as gift ideas for Christmas, birthdays or for that 'any reason' gift.



"At the very least, we will reach an audience of 300,000 combined across Instagram and Facebook who will one day decide on a trip to the outback to stretch their minds and their eyes and experience the strong heartbeat you get when you are out here," Ms Bird said.

#buyfromthebush founder Grace Brennan, who lives on a property outside Warren, NSW started the hashtag in October to encourage Australians living in cities to support rural businesses in drought conditions.

Those who meet the guidelines for inclusion under the new partnership would also be encouraged to use a #stayinthebush tag.

"Outback tourism is about supporting and building rural communities and discovering mindfulness, wide-open spaces, amazing art trails and reasons to smile about the nostalgia of the bush," Ms Bird said.

"By partnering and collaborating with #buyfromthebush, outback Queensland will extend our reach to new audiences, new markets and provided an opportunity to tell many more stories about our wondrous destination."

Tourism initiatives aimed at boosting the bush in drought times have been a familiar sight in the last six years in western Queensland, one of which saw the Qantas Retro Roo fly passengers from Sydney to the Qantas Founders Museum in Longreach and raise $114,000 in the process.

A year ago Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared 2019 the Year of Outback Tourism, announcing a new $3m program in the process, to attract new visitors to a magical part of Queensland.



