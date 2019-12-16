Resolute Property Group launched

A NEW agribusiness company is set to enter the Queensland and Northern Territory markets in 2020, servicing both family and corporate stakeholders.

Headed by Ben Forrest and Grant Veivers, Resolute Property Group will specialise in agribusiness transactions. The Brisbane-based company also has its sights set on commercial and industrial sector as well as valuations.

"The culture of Resolute Property Group is focused on servicing both the family and corporate sectors," Mr Forrest said.

Mr Forrest is no stranger to agribusiness. Born and raised on grazing country in western Queensland, the former jackeroo completed a degree in agribusiness at UQ Gatton.



Initially owning and operating the Ray White Rural franchise in Longreach, Mr Forrest later spent five years with Rabobank in Brisbane.



In 2016 he joined Colliers International in Brisbane where he was involved in medium and large scale transactions. In 2019 headed up the Colliers' Queensland property transactions team.

Mr Forrest, who is also a qualified finance broker, has been involved in more than 50 transactions with a value of $220m-plus, which has included a wide variety of agri-sectors. A highlight was the $35 million-plus sale of Clifton Hills.

Grant Veivers brings a strong emphasis on production to the new business. He was based in the Arcadia Valley for the past 25 years operating as a commercial and stud beef producer.



From 1995 until 2016, he was a part owner and operator of Rewan, a 17,400ha property which carried 3500 commercial Droughtmaster breeders, 1740ha of cropping and leucaena and a 1000 head feedlot.

During the same period the Veivers family also owned the highly productive 3800ha Arcadia Valley property Billabalong. The highly regarded property set a new record for that district of $4940/ha when in was sold this year.



The Veivers family have also owned properties in the Gold Coast hinterland, Fassifern Valley, Killarney, Miles and Chinchilla districts.

Contact Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, or Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, Resolute Property Group.



