Field walk explores new dried grape variety | PHOTOS

DRIED grape growers discovered more about managing the new Sunglo variety at a Dried Fruits Australia (DFA) field day earlier this month.
Attendees also heard from pest and disease guru, Peter Magarey, who gave an overview of his disease prediction model that will soon be released to industry.
DFA field officer, Stuart Putland said the event took growers to five dried grape properties around Sunraysia to look at successful Sunglo patches.
The tour visited Malcolm and Stephen Bennett's property at Merbein, as well as Tony Martin's property, also at Merbein.
More discussion on the Sunglo variety took place at Mike Maynard's property and at John Hunt's property Red Cliffs.
"Like any variety, Sunglo is a little bit different to the rest," Mr Putland said.
"It's a relative newcomer to the dried grape industry, so growers are still learning some of the tips to successful management.
Growers were able to choose between attending the full program or joining the event for Mr Magarey's pest and disease management discussion.
The day of discussion and learning finished with a barbecue Gordon Gardner's property at Nichols Point.
