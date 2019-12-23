14 stocking fillers for farmers this Christmas

It's that time of year again!

With just a few days left until Christmas, here's a list of 14 things farmers will be hoping to find under the Christmas tree this year.

1. 100 millimetres of rain

Last year, we asked for 50mm, this year we're upping the ante. C'mon Santa.

2. Rain gauge duster

To keep that water collector clean for when the clouds eventually roll in.

3. Online course in red tape

To become fluent in the ins and outs of red tape, and how to speak 'politician' and 'bureaucrat'.

4. The complete season of...

Whatever DVD collection might be on the list to watch through on those lonely nights in the header.

5. Plough polish



Keep that earth ripper looking it's best with some plough polish. Remember to buff and wash for a high sheen.

6. Cows that can milk themselves

We think it's about time they became that genetically advanced.

7. Rose coloured glasses



Out-think that pessimism and take a rosey view of the world with these must-haves.

8. Green coloured glasses



On second thought, forget the rose colour and go for green, giving everything a tinge of what it might be like after it rains.

9. The best of Landline's drone footage



A complete, uncut 92-hour collection of ABC Landline's best drone footage which takes up approximately 72 per cent of each episode.

10. Murray Darling Basin Plan - The Board Game



It starts off like any other game with buying water, negotiating allocations, etc. Unlike other games, the idea is for everyone to have a collective win at the end. But here's the twist; at any given time, any player is able to crack a tantrum and walk away, putting the entire game in jeopardy.



11. A local road free of potholes

Is it really too much to ask?

12. The Climate Change Dance Album



Full of the biggest hits from 2019 from bands such as The Deniers, Science Boffins, The Confused Voters, Preachy Online Post Brigade and of course, Greens Mileage.



13. RM Williams Bed Slippers



They look exactly like RM boots but are soft, comfortable and durable, just in case old mate comes to the door before breakfast and you haven't changed yet. They make a statement - sure I've just woken up, but I I've got my boots on, and yes, I always do the bore run in my pyjamas.



14. A tropical holiday

No rain here though, please.

The story 14 stocking fillers for farmers this Christmas first appeared on Stock & Land.