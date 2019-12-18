dddd for QCL

What do the academics say?

Director of the Centre for Ecosystem Science at the University of NSW, Professor Richard Kingsford, says he believes the cotton industry has tried to do the right thing and shouldn't be "taken out."

But he argues the consequences of water extractions, when allowed, have been far reaching.

"There are going to be chronically less flows down the Darling in the future," he said.



"Rivers need to get over their banks. Even in the south (where rivers seem in reasonable shape), the flood plains aren't coping well. The problem is people don't see rivers as flood plains."

Prof. Kingsford says the government hasn't identified the scale of irrigation development since the MDB cap was set from the mid-1990s.

"We should look at infrastructure that existed then and revert back to that level," he maintains. "It's a difficult issue, but the way infrastructure was constructed affects flows."

Australian National University professor, Quentin Grafton, a long-standing critic of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, says he isn't anti-cotton, but contends that anyone extracting water should be required to submit a water access plan to state what they plan to take and for what purpose.

He argues that water use needs to be assessed in non-market terms and doesn't believe it is unreasonable for irrigation licences to include special conditions.

"Circumstances change, so rules need to be adapted," he attests.

"Better public interest outcomes are needed. Water has been allowed to be extracted at very low (river) levels. If we don't have changes, there won't be good outcomes."