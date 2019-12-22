Hang a tea bag, make a statement | OPINION

THAT roast potato that will sit on your plate - what a thing of beauty.

Perhaps it won't be roasted though. Maybe you've opted to have your spud mashed, baked or in a salad.

Then again, you could have whipped through the McDonald's drive-thru (yes, it's open on Christmas day) on the way over to cousin Geoffrey's place for the second shift of hugs, well-wishing and silent head shaking at the present haul of spoilt nephew Jerome.

Whatever the way, there's a good chance most will consume potato in some form on December 25.

Before you rip into it though, take a moment to appreciate what it took to get it to that point. More specifically, ponder the farmer who, way back at the start of the supply chain, decided to grow a spud.

There's an art to growing stuff. It's why farmers are farmers, and why we'd all be pretty hungry if we relied on that failed veggie patch out the back that's just become a kitty litter tray for the neighbour's cat.

Potatoes, of course, are just part of the party.

The ham, the cooked chook, peas, peaches, cherries, corn, bread rolls, curried eggs, steak, prawns, custard, mint, nuts and all manner of other table adornments, don't just appear there.

Christmas is a great time to acknowledge the work of rural producers, many of whom will still have to go down the paddock or hop in the header or head to the yards on the day itself.

BAGGED: Although unused tea bags are probably preferred, why not recycle a tea bag by turning it into a delightful tree ornament and also showing your appreciation for farmers.

As parched paddocks are more the norm than the exception throughout the country, Aussie farmers need support from the rest of Australia.

That's where the idea of hanging a tea bag on a Christmas tree comes from.

Haven't heard of the movement?

That's because you're one of the first ones to read about it.

Once it gets rolling, with your support of course, it's going to spread like gastro on a Contiki tour.

You see, farmers and graziers like a good cuppa. It provides a brief moment of recuperation from the pressure of producing food for a nation even though nature seems to be fighting them every step of the way.

Taking a break, no matter if it's momentary or extends to draining the entire tea pot, it's important for their physical and mental health, plus their family relationships.

So go on - hang a tea bag on your tree, take a photo of it and put it online, maybe with the hashtag #TeaOnTree. - The Ringer

Hanging a tea bag on your tree is an act of solidarity with them, almost like a thank-you, for the festive food you'll enjoy.

So go on - hang a tea bag on your tree, take a photo of it and put it online, maybe with the hashtag #TeaOnTree.

Let's get this thing moving and show Australia's agricultural community that, at this time of year more than ever, it is appreciated.

Have a very happy Christmas.

