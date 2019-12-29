New directors onto banana board

TWO new directors have taken up positions on the Australian Banana Growers' Council board.



The ABGC annual general meeting was held at South Johnstone earlier this month, and saw the appointment of Sweeter Banana Co-Operative business manager, Doriana Mangili, Western Australia, and fourth generation Atherton Tablelands farmer, Andrew Serra, elected to the board.



Ms Mangili has worked at Sweeter for more than a decade, beginning as the marketing officer.



She is currently serving the national banana industry via the Banana R&D Strategic Industry Advisory Panel.

Mr Serra has a background in construction project management and serves in various industry roles including the Banana Marketing Strategic Industry Advisory Panel, the Banana Varieties Sub-Committee, the Panama TR4 Collaborative Working Agreement Group and the Banana Export Working Group.

ABGC chair, Stephen Lowe, and deputy chair, Leon Collins, will continue in their executive positions, while Ben Franklin takes over as treasurer from Stephen Spear.

Mr Spear, the board's NSW representative, will stay on as a director. Also joining the board for another term are Paul Inderbitzin and Jade Buchanan.

"Ms Mangili has achieved fantastic things with Sweeter Banana Co-Operative in Carnarvon and we look forward to working more closely with her over the coming years," Mr Lowe said.



Mr Lowe also welcomed Mr Serra to the board, noting his clear passion for the Australian banana industry.

WELCOME: New ABGC Directors, Andrew Serra, Qld and Doriana Mangili, NSW.

"Mr Serra will be a familiar face to many, having taken on various representative roles, been an active member of the industry's NextGen group and a well-regarded grower in Far North Queensland," he said.

The AGM also farewelled long-serving board member, Tom Day who has completed two stints and eight years representing the WA industry.

"His many years of experience will be missed but I know he feels, as we do, that he is leaving the position in steady hands with the appointment of Doriana Mangili," Mr Lowe said.

Mr Lowe thanked outgoing treasurer, Stephen Spear, for his three years overseeing finances.



"As we enter the next decade, I'm confident our industry is in very good hands with this influx of skilled directors on the ABGC board," Mr Lowe said.

