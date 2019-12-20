Taroom's Deearne cracks $22.5 million at auction

EXCEPTIONAL Taroom/Wandoan district property Deearne has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $22.5 million.

The sale price is equal to about $3160/hectare ($1279/acre).

The buyers were Sid and Tricia Godwin, Godwin Grazing Co, Tanderra Station, Springsure.

A total of 10 parties registered to bid on the property. The $11m opener was followed by 16 bids from keen family operations buyers.



The rolling term lease covers 7120 hectares.

Located 60km from Taroom and 77km from Wandoan, the rolling term lease covers 7120 hectares (17,594 acres) is primarily brigalow and soft wood scrub soils growing excellent stands of buffel grass.

Deearne also has some areas of lighter soils, which are also established with buffel grass.



The highly productive property has an estimated carrying capacity of 2500 adult equivalents.

The locked in PMAV has 5475ha classified as category X. The majority of this country has been blade ploughed and established with buffel grass during the past 15 years.

Deearne is divided into 18 paddocks plus holding paddocks and laneways. The boundary fencing is four barb with iron bark split posts as is a majority of the internal fencing.

The timber cattle yards have a concrete loading ramp, crush, calf cradle and dip.

The steel horse yards are have four day yards and stables attached.

The property is well watered with 16 dams including a 350 megalitre overland catchment dam. Two solar pumps provide water to tanks and troughs as well as to the homestead. There are also seven bores.

Improvements include a four bedroom, 1940s constructed homestead positioned on a ridge overlooking the property and a two bedroom cottage. There is also a machinery shed, hay shed, garage, meat house, and generator room.



Deearne was offered under the instructions of receivers and managers Worrells.



Bruce Douglas and Jez McNamara from White Rural Queensland handled the marketing.

