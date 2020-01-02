Six youth advocates to drive women in ag agenda

Clockwise from top left, Amy Munro, Jordy Medlen, Jessica Fearnley, Eleanor Vogel, Leesa Chen and Annabelle Garratt.

A peak body representing women working in Australian agriculture has announced that six women will drive their new Youth Committee.

The members of the Australian Women in Agriculture Youth Committe will be lead by AWIA youth coordinator, Amy Munro.

AWIA president, Sarah Parker, said the board was excited to welcome such an amazing group of passionate and young energetic women.

Amy Munro (Youth Committee Coordinator & AWiA Vice President)

Amy is a final year Veterinary Science student at Charles Sturt University.

Amy was born and bred on her family's beef cattle property in the small country town of Cumnock, NSW.

Amy has been involved in a variety of beef industry youth groups.

Amy became a board member in 2018 and has been fundamental in the creation of Youth Coordinator and the formation of the AWiA Youth Committee.

Amy has a passion for policy, food security and primary production. She is dedicated to encouraging you and supporting the next generation to progress Australian Agriculture into the future.

Annabelle Garratt (WA)

Annabelle grew up on her families mixed operation farming property east of Walkaway in the Midwest of WA. Her childhood here nurtured her passion for agriculture and the natural environment.

In 2016 Annabelle completed a Bachelor of Science majoring in Environmental Science and Conservation Biology at the University of Western Australia.

As a graduate, she worked with a Landcare Zone and travelled extensively through the Great Southern and Wheatbelt regions of Western Australia. This experience continued to develop Annabelle's passion and understanding for agriculture.

Annabelle currently works as a Regional Agriculture Landcare Facilitator for her local NRM body. This role sees her working to increase the awareness and uptake of sustainable agriculture practices in the region; working to engage and inform stakeholders about emerging ideas, and activities to improve the sustainability, productivity and profitability on farm.

Annabelle feels both honoured and thrilled to be selected for the inaugural AWiA Youth Committee and is looking forward to working with the ever growing group of strong, influential women in the agriculture industry, and playing a role in motivating and encouraging other young women in the agriculture sector.

Eleanor Vogel (SA)

Eleanor "Elle" is from a small hobby farm in southern Tasmania where she cultivated a love of horses and interest in ag.

Elle completed at Bachelor of Agribusiness at the University of Tasmania.

She is currently based in Adelaide working for Rural Bank (a division of Bendigo & Adelaide bank). Elle's role at Rural Bank is to be an assistant to the lending managers who bridge the gap between farmer and bank.

She is constantly working very closely with and alongside farmers of all enterprises to help manage their banking and finances. This has only grown my love for Australian agriculture and the people who are a part of it, as well as my passion for the promotion of the wonderful roles women play all along the business chain.

Elle's interests include Youth & Women in Agriculture, Ag Extension, Sustainability and Technology/innovation. Elle was a 2018 AWiA Student Conference Scholarship Recipient.

Jessica Fearnley (NSW)

Jessica is based in Bathurst, NSW.

She graduated from the University of New England (Armidale) with a Bachelor of Rural Science with Honours.

Jessica is currently employed as a Development Officer in Horticulture with the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries.

Her interests include International Research and Development, Soil Science, Nitrogen cycling, Crop/Tree Nutrition and Youth in Ag.

Jessica was a 2019 AWiA Student Conference Scholarship Recipient.

Leesa Chen (VIC)

Leesa Chen is based in Melbourne, Victoria where she is studying her a Masters in International Business at Melbourne Business School.

Leesa is a Subject Matter Expert in Exports and has lived in cities as far as Shanghai to the Bega Valley.

Her experiences abroad under the Australian Government's New Colombo Plan has shaped her global perspective and her interests in international business.

Leesa's Interests include International Business, Sustainable Food Systems and Regional Development. Leesa is the 2019 Westpac Future Leaders Scholar at Melbourne Business School.

Jordy Medlen (WA)

Medlen is in her final year of university studying a Bachelor of Agribusiness at Curtin University in Perth. Jordy has a keen interest in Agronomy and crop science and is looking forward to gaining experience in the industry. Jordy grew up on her family farm situated in Lake Grace, Western Australia where they have a mixed sheep and cropping business.

Studying at university has allowed Jordy to develop leadership and communication skills, which led her to hold the vice president position at the Curtin Agriculture Association, and now a member of the AWiA youth committee. Jordy is excited to be involved in AWiA and can't wait to see what the committee can achieve together as a team.

Jordy was a 2018 AWiA Student Conference Scholarship Recipient.