Wodonga weaner sale supply slips

About 5000 steers and heifers will be offered today at the Blue Ribbon Angus Weaner Sale at Northern Victorian Livestock Exchange (NVLX), Wodonga.

THE supply of calves offered at the southern weaners sales may be back a little on past years due to some producers having already sold their stock in December, but that's not expected to affect the quality of the cattle which buyers have come to expect at these premium sales.

The Wodonga sales kick off today and agents have about 5000 head for auction.



That's a reduction on the pre-Christmas advertised numbers for this sale, however Corcoran Parker agent David Meehan said the Victorian and southern NSW bush fires in the past week had affected the number of calves at the sale.



Brian Unthank Rural, Peter Ruaro Livestock/Rodwells Wodonga, Corcoran Parker and Schubert Boers agencies will start the run of sales today with Angus weaners and a few pens of older cattle, while on Friday Elders and Paull and Scollard Landmark will take the reins with similar numbers of Angus weaners up for grabs.



Next Thursday and Friday those same agents will do it all again, but with mixed breed weaners and grown cattle.



