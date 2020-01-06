CSIRO can now read the genetic 'clock' that predicts how long pests live.

In a boon to the biosecurity battle, CSIRO scientists have found the the genetic 'clock' that predicts how long pests, and other animals, live.

CSIRO postdoctoral fellow Dr Ben Mayne said understanding lifespan was critically important for conservation, biosecurity and wildlife management.



"If you know the lifespan of a certain species, you can work out how many times it can be reproductive," Dr Mayne said.

"From there you can start working out population sizes and population growth rates.

"For example, with cane toads, knowing their lifespan and how many times they are going to breed, you can better estimate where that population is going and how fast it's moving.

"You can better manage the species and how to tackle the situation from a biosecurity risk.



"The lifespan estimate gives a more detailed population model that allows you to determine which species have a higher risk of becoming invasive than others."

"Our method for estimating maximum natural lifespan is based on DNA.



"If a species' genome sequence is known, we can estimate its lifespan.



"Until now it has been difficult to estimate lifespan for most wild animals, particularly long-living species of marine mammals and fish."



To calibrate their method, the researchers used genomes of animals with known lifespans from public databases.



This story originally appeared in the Stock and Land