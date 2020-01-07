Bushfire damage estimates continue to rise

THE impact of agricultural losses as a result of the recent and ongoing bushfire activity across the state continues to rise, with 5,790 livestock confirmed dead and the number expected to rise.

Agricultural and Animal Services state controller Mehdi Doroudi said since December 20 and the Cudlee Creek fire, PIRSA officers had continued to provide assistance to landholders who had been impacted by fires across the state.

"While all of the 537 properties affected by the Cudlee Creek fire who have stock registered with PIRSA have been contacted, we are still conducting ongoing assessments with affected registered producers from the Keilira fire in the South East and the Kangaroo Island complex of fires," he said.

"As we gather further information from Kangaroo Island and Keilira we anticipate the total number of stock losses may unfortunately increase."

More than 3700 livestock have been lost as a result of the Cudlee Creek fire to date and current estimates are that 30 per cent of the Adelaide Hills wine region and six orchards located within the fireground have experienced varying degrees of damage.



It is anticipated that more than 23,000ha has been burnt at Keilira, with 20 registered properties so far impacted.



Livestock losses are still being verified but currently 2,086 head of livestock (mainly sheep) have been confirmed lost. PIRSA officers have been visiting impacted properties in the area.



"We are also aware of reports of damage to apiaries at Cudlee Creek, on Kangaroo Island and in the South East from the Coonalpyn and Padthaway fires," Prof Doroudi said.



"We remind livestock owners if they require assistance with assessment of burnt livestock to contact our hotline on 1800 255 556.



"Other impacted primary producers are also being encouraged to call the hotline to report agricultural losses on their properties.

"At this stage we are looking to understand the needs of farmers and what will provide the most meaningful support to them. Once we understand producers' needs we can then work with Emergency Management Australia to determine what grants may be available."

Bushfire-related information for primary producers and animal owners is also available on PIRSA's website at www.pir.sa.gov.au

Livestock producers and owners requiring assistance with water, agistment and fodder supply, and landowners wishing to donate emergency fodder, are advised to contact Livestock SA on 8297 2299.

For assistance with injured and stray wildlife and companion animals, people are advised to contact SAVEM on 0477 055 233.



This article first appeared in the Stock Journal