New Holland Australia has a new boss, with Iveco managing director Bruce Healy transitioning from trucks to tractors at the start of next month.



Taking on the title of brand lead for Australia and New Zealand, Mr Healy will be based out of CNH Industrial's headquarters in Sydney.



CNH Industrial managing director of agriculture for Australia and New Zealand Brandon Stannett said Mr Healy had more than 20 years' experience in agricultural machinery and transport, including nine years with CNH Industrial, the parent company of Iveco, New Holland and Case IH, as a brand leaded prior to his two year stint as head of Iveco.



"Bruce not only knows CNH Industrial, he understands our agricultural machinery brands and what's needed for New Holland to remain an industry leader and continue to build on its reputation for quality and value," Mr Stannett said.

"With droughts and fires, the agricultural industry has had more than its share of challenges in recent times. However, with the depth of experience Bruce will bring to this position from managing world-class brands, the time is right to refocus and re-invigorate New Holland's approach to products, services and support.

"I know everyone within New Holland and across the dealer network will be right behind Bruce in helping him drive the brand forward, and building on its strength, profitability and market leadership."

Mr Healy said his return to the agricultural machinery sector was a welcome one and getting to know the people at the heart of New Holland's success would be an immediate priority.

"I am looking forward to meeting staff, dealers and customers, as well as gaining a better understanding of our customers' business and the applications for which they use New Holland products," he said.

"New Holland is already well-positioned within the market but there's always scope to improve on that and set a standard for others to follow.

"There's no doubt current conditions in many parts of the nation are having an enormous impact on the industry, but with challenges there's also opportunity and that's where we'll be focusing our efforts in the months ahead."