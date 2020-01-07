The dung beetle ecos CSIRO and Charles Sturt University, with funding from Meat and Livestock Australia i Experts say drought conditions and strong winds in Queensland could be leading to a higher number of flies in
If you've got a problem with flies in your region, it might pay to look at the ground for the solution.
Dung beetles don't just play a vital role in soil health and carbon storage, they also help control flies
and other livestock pests. The MLA -supported Dung Beetle Ecosystem Engineers (DBEE) project is
expanding the range of introduced dung beetles in Australia and digging deep to better understand
how they work for livestock producers. Insect ecologist Geoff Gurr, a Professor of Applied Ecology at
Charles Sturt University, sheds some light on what dung beetles are up to this summer and how the
project could improve living conditions in regional areas.
Are the flies worse than usual this year?
It depends on where you are located but yes, anecdotally, flies do seem to be worse than average in
southern regions this spring. There are over 9000 species of flies in Australia and 180 species of bush
flies; many are like Goldilocks - they don't like conditions to be super-hot and dry and they simply can't
survive cold winters, so the flies that are bothering us in southern Australia at the moment are often
blow-ins that have come from northern parts of the country and because of recent sporadic rainfall
events have increased dramatically in certain regions. After arriving here they can rapidly reproduce
across multiple generations, especially if there are good supplies of dung available!
Why do flies and dung beetles go hand-in-hand?
Dung, in particular from ruminants, is an ideal breeding ground for many fly species - they think its
Christmas when they're surrounded by piles of nutritious dung. Fortunately, dung beetles compete
with flies for dung and can be so efficient that a dung pat is buried in as little as a day or two. This
means the maggots (fly larvae) don't have time to develop - their life cycle is halted in its tracks.
Another benefit is that the beetles bury the dung converting this waste product into valuable plant
fertiliser. If it wasn't for these composting organisms, in a couple of years we would be knee-deep in
dung and surrounded by black clouds of flies.
Has the drought exacerbated the problem this year?
Potentially. Dung beetles reproduce deep in the soil profile - depending on the species they can be
more than 50cm down. This keeps them safe from predators like birds but if the ground stays rock
hard for a prolonged period they have a really hard time digging their way out and completing their
development. Another factor is that during drought, there is of course less dung around so this can
also reduce dung beetle numbers. This can cause increased fly activity once dung does become
available again because flies can respond immediately and complete their life cycle in just weeks.
Most dung beetles, in contrast, take at least a year to complete a generation.
Are more dung beetles the solution?
When it comes to dung beetles, one size doesn't fit all. There is no single super-duper dung beetle
that will control dung in all soil types, in all locations, in all parts of the year. They tend to specialise.
Back in the 1980s, CSIRO bought in dozens of species but unfortunately of the ones which
successfully established, there aren't many species that remain active during the spring months. This
is another reason why we could be seeing large numbers of flies in parts of Australia this
spring/summer, as the winter active dung beetles have finished and the summer active species
haven't properly matured yet. To help fill seasonal and geographical gaps in current dung beetle
activity in southern Australia, the DBEE project is breeding up and releasing three new dung beetle
species introduced from North Africa and southern Europe. We hope they will complement the
species that are already established in Australia to give greater continuity and coverage of dung
beetle activity throughout the year.
Flies aside, what are some of the other benefits of dung beetles?
One of the other important ecosystem services performed by dung beetles is controlling
livestock parasites like gut worms. The dung of affected animals is packed full of worm eggs and
the larvae that hatch from these lay waiting on neighbouring pasture plants, soon to be
consumed by livestock which are then infected. Active, rapidly-colonising dung beetles can make
fast work of worm-ridden pats. As the dung beetles consume dung, they kill the worm eggs,
giving producers a natural control strategy. In addition, beetles improve soil health by
reintroducing nutrients into the soil and increasing the permeability of soil to rainfall. This
results in increased retention of rainwater and decreased runoff from farmland (which can carry
away precious soil and contaminate waterways with silt and nitrates from dung). Dung beetle
activity generally leads to better establishment and growth of pasture plants as well.
What's on the DBEE cards at the moment?
In recent weeks, project staff have been out distributing new beetles generated from our dung beetle
rearing facilities. Throughout the project, tens of thousands of adults will eventually be distributed
into new paddocks across southern Australia, in association with Landcare, farming systems or
livestock groups aligned with the project. One of the cool things about this project is that once we
release the dung beetles, we can go back to release sites and where there has been strong
establishment, we can harvest a fraction of these beetles and release them on to more sites. It's a bit
like a pyramid scheme, where the scope for making further and further releases grows exponentially
each time. This should help to provide a strong legacy for the project and its associated activities.For
more information about DBEE activities, which include quantifying the ecosystem services and
economic benefits provided by dung beetles, visit: www.dungbeetles.com.au/objectivesGot beetles?
Visit dungbeetles.com.au/report-an-observation for more information, and download the app from
the App Store or Google Play.