Record breaking sites in Victoria swell GrainCorp tonnage

VICTORIA is set to contribute over 80 per cent of total grain receivals for the 2019-20 harvest to bulk handler GrainCorp as the drought-ravaged season draws to a close.

As of this week, GrainCorp has received a total of 3.27 million tonnes of grain into its network, with 2.61m tonnes, or 79.8pc, coming from Victoria.

This is in comparison with 3.91m tonnes in the Viterra system in South Australia.

Harvest is well and truly over in Queensland and NSW, but there are still strong deliveries coming in through Victoria's Western District meaning the total proportion from Victoria will balloon past 80pc.

The skewing towards Victoria is demonstrated by the fact individual Victorian sites took more than Queensland combined and that just four Wimmera/Mallee sites took more than NSW combined.

It follows on from the 2018-19 harvest of 2.08m tonne where Victoria, normally dwarfed in terms of total production by NSW, delivered 65pc of total receivals.

While total receivals are well down on long term averages, GrainCorp will be buoyed by the 1.19m tonne year on year rise, driven by Victoria's 1.25m tonne improvement.

Further north, however, the impact of the drought is fully apparent.

At face value Queensland, driven by improved conditions in Central Queensland, looks to have had a healthy improvement, up some 35pc, however it is only a boost of less than 40,000 tonnes, or less than 1000 B-Double truckloads.

And NSW went backwards, recording just 513,500 tonnes into the GrainCorp system, down from 607,700 tonnes the season before.

In South Australia, Viterra has received 3.91m tonnes, with its eastern zone, which includes the high rainfall zone south-east of the state, the focus of activity.

The central zone has received the most grain with 1.64m tonnes, closely followed by the western zone, with 1.57mt while the eastern zone has received 710,000 tonnes.

In Victoria, the season was generally kind, apart from poor results in the far north-west of the state and parts of the eastern cropping belt.

GrainCorp senior manager for southern supply chain Craig Cochrane said a number of receival records have been smashed, especially throughout the Wimmera and southern Mallee.

Once again, individual sites, such as Nhill and Warracknabeal, in the state's northern Wimmera region, will receive more grain than all of Queensland combined, while just four Wimmera / Mallee sites in Rainbow, Nhill, Warracknabeal and Donald accounted for more than the combined NSW crop.

Mr Cochrane said there were still deliveries occurring at sites in the Western District such as Westmere, Willaura and Hamilton with reasonable volumes expected for at least a fortnight and some receivals coming in right up until mid-February, due to a delayed start due to excess autumn rainfall.

Further north he said the company had needed to outload grain out of its site at Lillimur in the west Wimmera to allow growers to continue to deliver following better than anticipated yields.

Records have been broken at Carpolac, near Goroke, Donald, Nhill, Rainbow and Warracknabeal, with Mr Cochrane reporting Donald, Rainbow and Warracknabeal all have seen an increase of over 100,000 tonnes received compared to last year.

Mr Cochrane said other sites, such as Natimuk, Jeparit, Westmere and Berrybank were all likely to hit record receivals before the end of the season.