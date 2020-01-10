Croydon offers sweet Bymount grazing

CROYDON, a 1454 hectare (3592 acre) breeding, fattening and/or backgrounding property, in the Roma district is set to generate strong interest in the run up to its February 14 auction.

Located in the tightly held Bymount district 65km north of Roma, the sweet grazing property is described as having an excellent mixture of soil types.



The carrying capacity is regarded as 350 breeders or the equivalent dry cattle.



A major attraction of the property is that it is located in close proximity to major Queensland cattle markets including Roma and Dalby, making Croydon ideally suited as a stand alone holding or an expansion of existing operations.

About 60 percent of the property is belah country with areas of scattered brigalow, bottletree, box flats, apple tree, sandlewood, wilga with a small area of pine.

Infrastructure includes a comfortable, five bedroom air conditioned home set in an established garden.

There is buffel grass pasture throughout the property along with Flinders, Mitchell, and blue grass as well as medics and herbages in the winter.

The property is fenced into 11 paddocks. About 90pc of the boundary fencing is new.

There is also a solid set of cattle yards at the house, complete with a six way draft, Morrissey calf branding cradle, crush, loading ramp, and a water trough.

Water is supplied from 11 dams and a bore that pumps into a turkey nest, waters three paddocks. Three Mile, Five Mile and Highland Plains creeks run through the property along with smaller gullies.



Infrastructure includes a five bedroom home set in an established garden, machinery shed, workshop, garage and storage shed. Croydon is located opposite to the Bymount East State School.

The Weir family have owned Croydon for just on 20 years and have operated a successful bull breeding and commercial cattle enterprise on the property.

Croydon will be auctioned by Elders in Roma on February 14.



Contact Daven Vohland, 0419 944 901, Elders Rural Real Estate Roma.

