Caps fetch funds to help farmers in need

HELPING HAND: Annabelle Kingston, 16, of "Moorakyle" at The Rock is selling Fetch it For a Farmer caps to help those in drought areas. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

For Annabelle Kingston, 16, of "Moorakyle", The Rock the concept started as a school holiday project about six weeks ago.

In that time her social media page called Fetch it For a Farmer has earned interest and support form people who want to buy a cap and see 100 per cent of the proceeds filter into the hands of those affected by drought.

SOCIAL MEDIA PRESENCE: Annabelle Kingston, 16, of "Moorakyle" at The Rock has a Facebook page titled Fetch it For a Farmer. The page is selling caps to support those in drought. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

Miss Kingston said she likes the feeling of helping people. "When you help someone it helps everyone around them to feel good," she said.

Initially she started by collecting cans and raising funds through return and earn and money was passed on to families or individuals who needed assistance.

The Fetch it For a Farmer caps became a later extension of this project.

"I was thinking of things I could do to help out during the drought ... we needed to do something and I like being busy," she said.

With some brainstorming the catchy phrase of Fetch it For a Farmer was born and the accompanying slogan buy as a deed, you'll supply those in need was added.

So far, since establishing the Facebook Page, around 150 caps have been sold and there are plans to extend the range and include some additional colours.

Purchasers can secure either a black or a navy cap for $20. Interest has flowed in from as far away as Western Australia.

Miss Kingston said at the start it was hard to gauge how much support the caps would receive. Initially her dad David Kingston suggested she purchase 10. Instead she decided 50 was a reasonable amount and once they were listed the sale was almost instantaneous.

The Facebook page is supported by beautiful photos in rural settings. Many of the images are from the Kingston family's property at The Rock.



"We love where we live ... (photos) capture every moment and make the most of it," she said.

Money from the sale of caps is used to purchase grocery vouchers from local towns where people are doing it tough. The vouchers are sent with an accompanying letter to the recipient.

Miss Kingston said the vouchers were aimed at not just helping the farmers but providing support for towns in drought-affected areas too.

She explained that it was important money stays in towns which are hurting.

The Fetch it For a Farmer page is gaining interest and likes. If you have a Fetch it For a Farmer cap be sure to take a photo and post it on social media with #fetchitforafarmer.

