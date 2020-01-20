Orange monster: Check out all the photos from Sunday's mammoth dust storm

The sky turned black in just minutes, readers say.

Orange monster: Check out all the photos from Sunday's mammoth dust storm

  • The sky above Dubbo. Photo: Jason B Manning

  • 7.36pm near drive in Dubbo. Photo: Krissy Jones

  • Burrabadine, these were taken 4 minutes apart from each other. Photo: Venessa Carney

  • East Dubbo, Edinburgh Avenue. Photo: Ruth McAnally

  • Out at Eumungerie we just got the dust. Took about 20 seconds from this photo being taken to it being black and dusty 7.40pm. Photo: Izzy Cleaver

  • Central Dubbo. Photo: Barb Grame

  • Near Orana Heights School. Photo: Annette Ferguson

  • 7.39pm east Dubbo. Photo: Keturah TayKai

  • East Dubbo, Cardiff arms area. Photo: Jenna Marie

  • Dubbo, back of airport. Photo: Jane Burgess

  • Rolling in 10km west of Dubbo at Burrabadine. Photo: Virginia Jane Mather

  • Times are 7.29pm, 7.30pm, 7.32pm and 7.38pm, 10kms out west of Dubbo. Photo: Toni Duffy

  • Waterville Park, Dubbo. Photo: Taylah Brown

  • 60km north-west of Dubbo. Photo: Lucy Carolan

  • Photo: Carol L Reed

  • Photo: Tracey Burrell

  • Photo: Kerryn Hughes

  • Photo: Gabrielle Jacinta Pascoe

  • Photo: Emma Tedesco

  • Photo: Ella Moore

  • Photo: Rachel Krause-Poyser

  • Photo: Naomi-Jade Triplett

  • Photo: Melinda McGrath

  • Photo: Kate Lawton

BLUE Sky, then dust, then thunder, then rain - what a spectacular evening it was in Dubbo, Parkes and western parts of the region on Sunday night.

A low pressure trough passed across the area and whipped up strong winds around 7.40pm, Weatherzone meteorologist Felix Fevesque said.

"If it's dry it picks up the dust," he said.

"The trough was moving from west to east."

Bureau of Meteorology data recorded very strong winds in many places on Sunday evening, with gusts reaching up to 107km/h in Dubbo at 7.41pm, while Parkes had gusts up to 95km/h.

In Forbes winds peaked at 83km/h and in Cowra they reached 61km/h.

VIDEO: Story continues below

Overnight 34.8 millimetres of rain was recorded in Cowra, Forbes received 11.8mm, while Dubbo had 2.2mmm, Parkes had 4.0mm and Young received 2.0mm.

Mr Levesque said dust storms were difficult to forecast, but "dry and windy weather are the two main ingredients".

"In droughts the moisture is less available and it increases the likelihood of a dust storm," he said.

The story Orange monster: Check out all the photos from Sunday's mammoth dust storm first appeared on Central Western Daily.

