Solferino heads to auction

HIGH quality Central Highlands mixed farming operation Solferino is on the market, to be auctioned by Landmark Harcourts on March 6.

Offered by Colleen Nicholas and her daughter Melinda, Solferino covers 7147 hectares (17,662 acres) of mostly freehold country 76km from Clermont.

The property is located in the highly regarded Kilcummin farming area and has about 2240ha of developed cultivation country. The majority of the cultivation is cracking heavy red/brown and black clay scrub soils, with about 250ha heavy black soil downs.



The carrying capacity is regarded as being about 600-700 breeders in addition to the farming operation.

There is 2157ha of developed brigalow, gidyea, and softwood scrub country with a good coverage of improved and native pastures as well as about 372ha of open black soil downs country.

The property also has 1458ha along Logan and West Logan creeks, 200ha of ridge country, and 520ha of generally remnant softwood scrub country with an impressive cover of pastures and herbage.

Watered is supplied from two bores, dams and natural and watercourses, which are connected by 20.3km of pipe into 13 tanks and 16 concrete troughs.

Solerino is fenced into 22 paddocks, including four holding paddocks and eight cultivation paddocks.

Improvements include a three bedroom Queenslander homestead, workers' home, granny flat and garage, machinery shed with a workshop, a chemical and fertiliser storage area, fuel storage, grain storage, silage pit, hay shed, and steel portable panel cattle yards with a capacity of about 500 head.

The property is fenced into 22 paddocks, including four holding paddocks and eight cultivation paddocks. There is also an extra wide laneway system providing eight additional holding paddocks.

The carrying capacity is regarded as being about 600-700 breeders or 1250 backgrounder cattle, without interfering with current farming operation.



Solferino will be auctioned by Landmark Harcourts in Emerald on March 6. The buyer will have access to the property from March 16.

Contact Matthew Beard, 0428 765 687, or Terry Ray, 0427 821 177, Landmark Harcourts.

RELATED READING: 'Highly regarded Iona on market'.

The story Solferino heads to auction first appeared on Queensland Country Life.