Jersey heifer record at $24,000

An unjoined Jersey heifer set a new Australian record of $24,000 at the Global Impact Supremacy Jersey sale at International Dairy Week.

In a night of records the sale average of $5876 was also a record for IDW beating the previous record of $5386 set in 2015.

The top-priced lot was Lot 1, Lightning Ridge MB VIP Fabienne.

The July 2019-drop heifer was sired by River Valley Venus VIP and out of MB Lucky Lady Feliz Navido.

The buyers were Mitchell Flemming and Lukas Randle, Newry.

Mr Flemming said they had been keeping an eye on the heifer's dam for a long time.

The vendors were Declan Patten and Callum Moscript, Sale.

Mr Patten said the heifer's history went back to a visit he made to World Dairy Expo where he saw the "most complete Jersey cow" he had seen.

The cow was Feliz Navidad, and he purchased embryos.

"We are incredibly happy with how she went," he said.

The syndicate also sold the second-highest priced lot at $10,300 for Lightning Ridge Applejack Chilli.

Chilli was by Steinhauers Applejack and out of Chilli Premier Cinema.

The buyer was Rocky Allen, Cobargo, NSW.

The same vendor also received $6500 for Lot 2, Lightning Ridge MB Premier Sunrise.

She was sired by Hawarden Impuls Premier and out of Bri-Line Valson Spritz.

The purchaser was Bushlea Farms, Koonwarra.

Another lot by the same vendor was Lightning Ridge MB Showdown Dixie that made $7000, bought by Menzies Farms and John Andrews, Numbaa, NSW.

Wallacedale Jerseys, Poowong North, offered an August 2017-drop female, Wallacedale Brax Melys.

Melys sold for $7900 to Cohen Harrison, Nerrena.

Bushlea Farms sold Bushlea Viral Iris, a two year-old heifer by Buslea PN Viral, for $6700.

The buyer was BK & AM Tweedle, Glencoe, SA.

Brookbora Love Lies, sold by Brookbora Jerseys, Tennyson, went for $6500 to Wootanga Park Holdings, Koroit.

John Lindsay, Huntington, NSW, paid $6000 for Cedar Vale Barnabas Mini Me sold by Cedar Vale Jerseys, Toolijooa, NSW.

Dairy Livestock Services auctioneer Brian Leslie said it was a magnificent catalogue that sold to strong demand.

"Over the whole sale I was thrilled with the average of $5800," Mr Leslie said.

He said the genetics were "show-cow" genetics and for those people that were chasing those cows, it was a great opportunity.

The story Jersey heifer record at $24,000 first appeared on Stock & Land.