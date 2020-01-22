Patchy rain event kicks Roma market

Last week's patchy rain event, and the forecast of more to come this weekend, injected some welcome confidence into the Roma store market today (Tuesday).

Steer prices jumped by 20 to 30c/kg across most categories while heavy heifers and cows were also up by about 25c/kg in a yarding of 3400 head.

Nutrien Ag Solutions (formerly Landmark) Roma livestock manager, Rod Turner, said there was plenty of confidence among the regular buyers but very few "mum and dad" restockers back in the market.

"All the processors were there and buying, along with the feedlots and the backgrounders, but not many mum and dad restockers just yet," he said.

"People are being very cautious because they want to know how much feed they'll have going into winter. But if we get follow-up rain this weekend you'll see them turn up next week."

Mr Turner said there was strong competition on heavy feeders steers which hit 321c/kg, up about 30c/kg on last Tuesday's sale.

Domestic feeder steers weighing 350 to 400kg also reached about 322c/kg while feeders heifers were 10 to 15c/kg dearer at 300c/kg.

For those with early-weaned calves still locked on feed in the yards, Mr Turner noted 180 to 200kg calves made 270 to 280c/kg.

A BOM map showing total forecast rainfall for the eight days from January 21 to Jan 26.

Injune's Anderson family were among those offloading stock and were pleased to strike the dearer market.

They sold a pen of Charolais cross steers averaging 364kg for 316c/kg to return $1150/head. They also sold some lighter Charolais cross steers weighing 283kg for 305c/kg or $864/head.

"We are just getting rid of some out of season weaners but it's great to see better money," Ms Anderson said.

"We sold steers a few weeks ago and they made 270c/kg so it has kicked a lot since then."

The Andersons aim to join about 350 Brahman breeders to Charolais bulls on East Sunrise, 100km northwest of Injune.

After receiving less than half their average rainfall in 2019, the Andersons picked up about 30mm across most of their property late last week.

"The feed is coming away so if we could just get a bit of follow-up it would be great," she said.

