Fodder register needed to forecast reserves

The national fodder industry body has ramped up calls for a market database to provide better insight into stocks and demand.

Australian Fodder Industry Association chief executive John McKew said the recent bushfire crisis, coupled with ongoing drought, was depleting the low national fodder stocks but a more accurate picture of the situation was required.

"Industry representatives continually ask 'how much fodder is in the system? Where is it going? How much is there in reserves?'" he said.



"Quantitatively, I don't know; the industry doesn't know.



"That information is not recorded for domestic fodder production and sales.



"What we know is qualitative information.

"But in times like this - drought and bushfire recovery - there needs to be more transparency in the market so Australian agriculture has the capacity to forecast feed requirements and plan."

Mr McKew hoped government involvement would provide assistance and funding to develop a model to allow Australia's agricultural industry to better manage seasonal risk.

He praised the agricultural industry for banding together to donate fodder, and the subsequent transport, to fire-affected farmers.

But the urgent need for fodder in bushfire regions would further drain the nation's low stocks.

"Australia will not necessarily run out of fodder, but the quantities available for trading - available for those who need to buy it in quantity - could run out," he said.



