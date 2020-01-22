Ayrshires pass $10,000 twice

+2





Nilma North Ayrshire breeders, Munden Farms, set a new record for an Ayrshire cow at $10,200 at the Ayrshire World Conference sale at International Dairy Week.

The lot was one of two that sold for more than $10,000 in the catalogue that averaged $4437, a new breed record.



The previous best at IDW was $3485 in 2015.



The breed's best ever average previously was $3636.

The top lot was Munden Farms Rubicon Maiden by Des Coteaux Rubicon.



The buyers were breeder Karl Munden, along with Stuart Beverley and US-based Greg Evans, Sunny Acres, New York state.

Mr Munden said he was happy to retain a third share in the September 2019-drop heifer out of Magic Park Model Maiden.

Mr Munden later combined with W Macadam and Steiner Partnership to pay $9500 for the "pick of the Geelunga herd".



The offer gave the purchasers the choice of around 200-head of Geelunga-owned females.

Lot 1 of the catalogue, the Edmonds family's Geelunga Burdette Dea, got the sale off to a great start selling for $10,000.

The lot was bought by TA Saunders & AG Day, Shady Creek.

The January 2019-drop heifer was sired by US sire Palmyra Tristar Burdette.

Dairy Livestock Services auctioneer Brian Leslie said the sale top and record price of $10,200 was an incredible result for the breed.

"I know we've never sold an Ayrshire here for $10,000 and now we've sold two," Mr Leslie said.



He said it was a very strong sale given the conditions.

"We have to remember that people across Australia are looking to buy hay and the cost of one of those heifers would buy a lot of hay," he said.

"To be able to have the result that we have in the climate we have is fantastic."

Hillcrest Gentle Rose sold by the Intrepid Syndicate made $6200 to B & M Hayter, Euberta, NSW.



The lot was an August 2016-drop female by Duo Star Gentleman and out of Hillcrest Poker Rose.

A pick-of-the-pair offer at Lot 6 saw Beardrock Reagans Joyce 4th selling for $5300 to Greg Klatt, Mount Barker, SA.



The August 2019-drop heifer was sired by Palmyra Berkely Reagan.



Cher-bar Famous Secret, sold by Boldview Farms, Kalangadoo, SA, was knocked down for $4250.



The buyers were Steiner Partnership, NZ, and S Hentscke.



She was sired by United Kingdom sire, Hunnington Famous and out of Cher-Bar Burdette Secret.

Paul and Vicki Timbs, Jaspers Brush, NSW, sold a March 2019-drop heifer for $4200.

