Aussie spirit alive with WA hay run

MEEKATHARRA celebrated a particularly special Australia Day on Sunday when 20 road trains rolled into town loaded with almost 1200 tonnes of feed.

The 1300 kilometre journey was a tremendous effort orchestrated by Farmers Across Borders (FAB), which is entirely operated by volunteers.

The crew of about 65 departed Esperance on Saturday, stopping in Leonora overnight, where some hay was dropped of at a depot at Braemore station.

Due to a truck breakdown which delayed the convoy for about 90 minutes, the group was a little late making it to Meekatharra but everyone was welcomed with a grand reception, where there was a celebratory barbecue at Harvey Nichols' Sherwood station.

And gratitude throughout the journey, not just from pastoralists, but townspeople and other truck drivers, was heart-warming.

Along the way, groups of people were waiting on the side of the road with signs saying 'thank you Farmers Across Borders' and the like and cheering, waving and filming.

"It's amazing how many people will call up on the two-way and say thanks for carting the hay," said FAB vice president Ross Stone, Esperance.

On Monday hay was delivered to depots at Kumarina/northern Meekatharra, Wiluna, Cue, Mt Magnet, Paynes Find, Leinster, Laverton and Gascoyne Junction.

More than 60 stations will receive the fodder.

FAB is by no means of the belief that this hay will solve drought-stricken farmers' problems or even have a major impact to their operation, but it's more about the emotional impact, shaking the pastoralist's hand and having a chat.

"The response we get from pastoralists is pretty overwhelming," Mr Stone said.

"To see a bit of a smile on their face and hope in their eyes is what it's about.

"Pastoralists are pretty hardy people and not everyone can do this sort of work out here.

"This lets the farmers know that we care, they're not alone and we know what the tough times are like and how hard it can be."

This outstanding act of human kindness all started when Salmon Gums farmers Sam and Darren Starcevich experienced a good season in 2013 after a series of bad years.

Ms Starcevich credited some of their success of 2013 to a local farm supplies business as she said, "we wouldn't have got a crop in and wouldn't be farming now without what he did for us back then".

"But a few tough years seems to only make us stronger," she said.

Knowing how tough the hard times can be, Ms Starcevich wanted to give back to the farming community and at the time the Eastern States was in drought.

It began with Ms Starcevich and Anne Bell, Jerdacuttup, who didn't know each other beforehand but were put in touch through common people based on their same desire to help other farmers.

Then a truck driver, Courtney 'Chumpy' Bonnett wanted to be part of it and together, the three organised 16 trucks to go to the east.

It didn't take long for the group to grow, suggesting the ethos behind it was shared among many others and last year FAB became a committee and this month received charity status.

While improving the mental health and emotional support for drought-stricken pastoralists is the main aim of the hay runs, Ms Starcevich said some producers have said her previous hay donations made a major impact to their business.

"One man who received hay said he was then able to carry his stock through by feeding them near the homestead and then sold them for a good price," she said.

"So he said that actually helped increase their income and enabled them to keep farming.

"So it does have a big impact - whether it is emotional or for their business - we want to help where we can."

Although the charity has received plenty of support from the farming and broader Australian community, Ms Starvevich said there was a lack of support for Western Australian farmers in drought.

"Getting drought recognised in WA has been really hard," she said."

There just isn't enough coverage in mainstream media of what is going on in regional areas."

When asked how it felt to help out pastoralists who have felt that no one cared enough to help them or has noticed the difficulty they're in, Ms Starcevcich said it was difficult to describe how it felt when they thanked her for her kindness and hard work.

"I don't know what to say to pastoralists when they talk about what it means to them," she said.

"I feel an element of guilt because we have such a good time coming out here and doing the runs."

That feeling of guilt should be testament to the warm hearts of the people behind FAB.

Many of them are still enduring multiple tough seasons and trying to recover after tough personal times, yet they will jump at the opportunity to be on a hay run, donating they're time, equipment, labour and hay.

Perhaps it's just the farming community, but there aren't many other industries where someone doesn't want to ask for help out of fear of offending someone else because 'there is always someone else worse off'.

FAB said it would be performing more hay runs across the country in the near future, including a trip to the Eastern States in the next few months.

The story Aussie spirit alive with WA hay run first appeared on Farm Weekly.