Agfarm on the market

GRAIN market intelligence and finance business Agfarm is on the market.

Agfarm's current owners are American co-operative CHS and Canadian giant Nutrient Ag, who have a 50 per cent share each.

Initially Agfarm was a joint venture between CHS and Ruralco, before Ruralco was bought out by Nutrien.

After Nutrien officially acquired the Ruralco business late last year, the two owners, together with the Agfarm board decided it was appropriate for the businesses to test the market to see if there was a more suitable long-term owner of the business.

It marks one of the first major divestments for Nutrien since it took over the Ruralco business.

Nutrien has also offloaded live export focused business the Winten Group.

However, while Agfarm has been offered up as yet there have been no takers for the business.

Agfarm formerly offered grain market pools but has withdrawn from that space.

One of its flagship products now is its Agfarm Accelerate credit service where farmers can get money for crop inputs drawn against future cropping income.

The company also provides market intelligence and price discovery services.