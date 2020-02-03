THE Bureau of Meteorology has produced the weather map we all want to see.



The eight day forecast going through to February 10 shows good falls over much of Queensland and NSW as well the top half of the Northern Territory and both the Kimberley and Pilbara.



"Rainfall for the week February 3-9 is likely to be above average for parts of eastern NSW, including some of the areas currently affected by bushfire and drought," BoM says.

BoM's four day prediction to February 6.

However, the highly coloured map is tempered with the BoM's prediction that the chances of a wetter or drier than average February to April are about equal for much of Australia.



"However, some areas such as northern Western Australia and parts of the northern Murray-Darling Basin have a slightly increased chance of being drier than average," BoM says.



"In contrast, Cape York is likely to be wetter than average."

Several months of above average rainfall are needed to see a recovery from current long-term rainfall deficiencies.



Rainfall deficiencies have affected most of NSW, Queensland and South Australia since early 2017. The deficiencies have been most extreme in the northern Murray-Darling Basin, especially in the northern half of NSW and southern Queensland, where areas of lowest on record rainfall extend across large areas.



According to BoM, December's rainfall was the lowest on record for Australia.



The story The weather map we all want to see first appeared on Queensland Country Life.