THE Lee family's Australian Country Choice has bought the iconic Augathella aggregation Gladys Downs.



Offered by Kelvin Schmidt and his sister Judith Bowles, the 20,025 hectare (49,480 acre) grazing homestead perpetual lease is estimated to carry 3000 to 5000 mixed cattle.

The sale price price has not been disclosed. However, the property was listed with Landmark Harcourts with an asking price of $20.5 million, about $1024/ha ($414/acre).

Gladys Downs features improved gidyea, brigalow and bottletree scrub soils, which have been cleared and pastured with buffel and mixed timbered, open/semi-open downs and soft black soil country.



The property is exceptionally well watered by nine bores, eight dams, three overshots plus seasonal and semi permanent waterholes in Nive River, Parrattamow and Tuncooey Creeks.

Gladys Downs is described as exceptionally well watered.

Improvements include the original, high set main homestead built from timber sourced from the property, cottages and sheds.

There are some 36km of laneways with water squares and traps.

Darryl Langton from Landmark Harcourts handled the sale.

The story Augathella's Gladys Downs sold first appeared on Queensland Country Life.