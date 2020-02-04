The site of the Gunns Limited proposed $2.4 billion pulp mill has been sold.

A spokesman for the receivers KordaMentha said that two sites adding up to 363 hectares had been sold.



The sales comprise the former pulp mill site at Long Reach and a site near George Town which was originally proposed for a worker's village during pulp mill construction.

The spokesman said that one of the sites had been settled and the other would be settled soon.



"There are two separate buyers and it up to them what they do with the sites," the spokesman said.



Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer Neil Grose said it was a good sign for industrial development in Northern Tasmania that the site had been sold.



"It's an actual sign of confidence because if someone has bought it they are going to do something with it," Mr Grose said.



Gunns Limited bought the pulp mill site for $7 million from Rio Tinto in 2007 and spent some $200 million on getting permits for the proposed pulp mill. Gunns collapsed with massive debt in 2012 after it failed to get bank funding for the pulp mill.



The story Pulp mill site sold, says KordaMentha first appeared on The Examiner.